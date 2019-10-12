Storm Team 11: Cold front moves in today, showers and cooler temperatures

Storm Team 11

Saturday, October 12, 2019

A cold front moves through today! That will kick off some scattered showers, mainly for the first half of the day. Although not all of us will see the rain, there is a 30% chance. Most of us will hit our highs temperatures early in morning, before the front passes. As the front moves through, cooler air will filter in, therefore temperatures will drop into the day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 50s.



Tonight, an isolated shower is possible. Expect partly cloudy conditions with low temperatures in the mid 40s,



Sunday there is a 20% chance of rain mainly for eastern locations. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High temperatures will be near 70 degrees and lows in the low 40s.



Monday looks to be beautiful with sunshine and highs in the low 70s. The next system moves in late Tuesday. This will bring more rain and cooler temperatures!



