Storm Team 11: Cold front moves in overnight, bringing showers and storms

Storm Team 11

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Good evening!



A cold front is moving into our region overnight. This will bring showers and thunderstorms overnight. Overnight low temperatures will dip into mid 60s.



Tomorrow, the rain will be clearing out by noon. The sunshine will return in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s.



Wednesday overnight will be a chilly one. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s with fair skies.



Cool night and warm afternoons continue into the weekend.



Have a great evening!