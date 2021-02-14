Storm Team 11: Cold and icy to the north, warmer with mainly rain to the south

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, February 14, 2021



Generally cloudy overnight. Drizzle in spots with patches of light rain moving in toward morning. Moisture looks to be more widespread northwest of I-81 near the Kentucky/Virginia/Tennessee line. The air is much colder there so light freezing rain will create slick spots northwest of the Tri-Cities. Lows there will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s with a low of 37 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

A winter storm will move in later Monday into Tuesday from the west affecting Kentucky and Middle Tennessee to the Cumberland Plateau the most. It is expected to clip our bordering counties in southwest Virginia providing at least a light glaze of ice. That’s why the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lee and Wise County. Even though Dickenson and Buchanan County aren’t included in any watch, warning or advisory just yet, ice is still possible there. The worst is expected Monday night into early Tuesday with more icing possible.

Monday will feature a couple rounds of moisture. Again, we’ll have one lighter round early in the day, but not everyone will see the rain or freezing rain. The late morning and much of the afternoon look dry. There may be a few peeks of sunshine in east Tennessee. Highs between 50 and 52 degrees are expected to the south Monday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Then a heavier batch of moisture (and more widespread) will start moving into our western communities by mid to late afternoon. That moisture spreads into the Tri-Cities by sunset providing a healthy dose of rainfall. About a half inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain is expected. Rain will freeze on contact (freezing rain) to the northwest of the Tri-Cities especially in Kentucky and again near the Virginia line. There could be more than a tenth to a quarter inch of ice building up in spots there.



Most of the moisture starts to wrap up late Monday night, and we may get some drier air trying to work in. However, I think there will be enough available moisture and energy to see rain switching to a wintry mix of sleet and snow near Wise ending as light snow in spots Tuesday morning. Even in the Tri-Cities, scattered snow flurries are possible later in the morning. Accumulations aren’t expected. A bit of sunshine appears possible Tuesday by the end of the day. Our high will be near 40 in the Tri-Cities before sunrise while we spend the rest of the day in the 30s.

After a cold start Wednesday with lows in the low 20s, we should top out in the low 50s again Wednesday in the Tri-Cities under clouds mixed with sunshine. Late Wednesday night/Thursday looks even warmer despite our next round of rain sliding into the area. The immediate Tri-Cities may have a dry majority of the day Thursday due to downsloping winds. However, rain will increase and fill in late with heavy rain and isolated flooding a possibility. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. As colder air moves in on the back side scattered snow showers are anticipated Friday.