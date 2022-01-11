Storm Team 11: Cold and crisp weather continues today, while expecting a few rain and snow showers to return Thursday

Sunny and Cold 

Conditions remain cold and crisp with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.  Temperatures warm out of the teens this morning into the mid 30’s by midday, low 40’s this afternoon.   

Sunny and Seasonable mid-week 

Wednesday looks great with more sunshine with slightly warmer upper 40’s.  

Light Rain and Snow 

A clipper system moves through Thursday afternoon with some light rain and snow around the region.  A light dusting is possible in the mountains but unlikely for the Tri-Cities. 

Stronger Weekend System 

A stronger system moves in Saturday afternoon and evening with rain and snow showers.  At this point, accumulations are more likely in the mountains Saturday night into Sunday, but there remains a lot of uncertainty with the track and intensity of this next system given the inconsistency of the computer models.  

Stay tuned for plenty of changes ahead……. 

