Storm Team 11: Cold all day Friday even for February with some light snow flying at times

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for eastern Kentucky and northern southwest Virginia as yet another storm system moves into the region. It will provide some very light wintry precipitation.

For tonight, expect cloudy skies, fog and mist or light showers through the evening. Colder air will swing in overnight providing a chance of rain, sleet and snow mixing in switching to all snow by Friday after sunrise. The low tonight near freezing in the Tri-Cities with 20s to in parts of Wise, Buchanan, Dickenson and Tazewell counties.

The colder air is here Friday with temperatures hovering near freezing to the north with upper 30s in the Tri-Cities. We’ll see light snow showers and flurries coming and go throughout the day. Snow accumulations will be little to none in most spots with possibly an inch or two in the highest elevations near the Tennessee/North Carolina border. Parts of eastern Kentucky may see 1 to 3 inches of snow as well.

I expect peeks of sunshine across much of the area in the afternoon. It will be a bit breezy at times with winds out of the northwest.

Occasional clouds and a few snow showers or flurries continue Friday night. The low around 19 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid teens to the north.

We’re drying out for the weekend! Saturday features some fog and cloud cover early with more sunshine in the afternoon. Still cold though. A high of 39 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 30s elsewhere.

As we go into Sunday, we’ll have mainly sunny skies with a few clouds in the afternoon. Dry and warmer with a high of 52 degrees.

Monday looks to bring about our next weather maker. There’s a chance some of us see moisture as early as late Sunday night. Mainly a threat of rain Monday. Some wintry mix is possible particularly in the mountains as it stands right now.