Storm Team 11: Cold air gets reinforced late Sunday into Monday

Summary

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for a typical late November chill for the rest of the weekend that will be noticeably reinforced Sunday night and Monday. A warming trend starts to kick in Tuesday afternoon with highs in the 50s. We may even hit 60 degrees or better by the end of the upcoming workweek! Rain looks hard to come by most of next week.



Chilly Tonight and Cool Sunday

Partly cloudy tonight. Lows mostly between 28 and 30 degrees.



Early morning sunshine along with a few clouds Sunday could turn into a mix of sun and clouds by midday or early afternoon. Cool with highs mostly in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees, 52 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Occasional clouds Sunday night. Colder with a low between 20 and 24 degrees across the region.



Cold Start to the Workweek

Despite more sun than clouds Monday, it will be a very chilly day. A high near 42 degrees in the Tri-Cities with upper 30s in southwest Virginia, mid 30s in the mountains.



Getting Warmer

Tuesday looks mostly sunny with highs mostly between 50 and 54 degrees outside of the mountains.



From there, we climb well into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday. We may top out in the upper 50s in the Tri-Cities. 60 to 62 degrees isn’t out of the question as of now on Friday.



Limited Moisture

A few showers are possible late Friday as of now with at least a little better chance of rain perhaps heading into next weekend.