Storm Team 11: Cloudy with a few scattered showers, sunshine returns Sunday

Storm Team 11



Saturday, December 14, 2019



The chance of scattered showers continues throughout the day with cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40s near 50 degrees.



Tonight a few showers are possible, along with a few flurries possible in the mountains along the TN and NC border. Little to no accumulation is expected from this. Low temperatures will be near 34 degrees.



Sunday will start off mostly cloudy but sunshine makes a return by the afternoon. High temperatures will top out near 51 degrees. Overnight temperatures will dip into the upper 30s.



The next weather maker moves in late Monday into early Tuesday. Showers and a few storms will make their way in. There is a 60% chance of rain late Monday with high temperatures near 61 degrees. There is a 70% chance of rain early Tuesday with temperatures dropping quickly throughout the day. By the afternoon we will be in the 40s and 30s across the area.



Have a great weekend!