Storm Team 11: Cloudy Today, Evening Rain Threat

STORM TEAM 11

Friday

It’s a frost free Friday morning thanks to a cloudy sky trapping in heat overnight, with warmer low to mid 40’s this morning. Conditions remain cloudy throughout the day, while moisture to our south will be battling the dry air in our region today. This is all part of a large weather system that will be impacting a big part of the region through the weekend. Our rain threat will be low this today, with just a few showers possible this evening into tonight. Daytime temperatures will range from the upper 50’s in the mountains, to the mid 60’s in the Tri-Cities.

Plenty of Weekend Weather Change

Our rain threat looks minimal Saturday with a few early morning showers. Strong downsloping winds will dominate much of the region, keeping conditions warm and dry, while gusty winds in the mountains and foothills will increase through the day. Temperatures will be mild in the low to mid 70’s, while winds will be gusting over 30 to 40 mph during the afternoon hours, with high winds possible Saturday evening into Saturday night.

The rain will hold off until Sunday, with rain becoming more likely Sunday morning. This system exits the area during the day Sunday, leaving us with a chance for clearing late in the day along with mild low 70’s.

