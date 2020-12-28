Storm Team 11: Cloudy Monday with light rain in spots, A few areas of freezing rain possible early

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Sunday, December 27, 2020

Clouds increase tonight. It won't be as cold with a low temperature around 30 to 32 degrees in the Tri-Cities with lows between 31 and 35 degrees in the higher elevations.

A weak system slowly moves into our area Monday morning. It may be cold enough at the ground for a light pocket of freezing rain in parts of the Tri-Cities before switching to scattered rain showers by 10 AM. Areas of light rain or drizzle for the rest of the day. The high at 43 degrees.

Chilly with low clouds and fog possible Monday night. A low of 29 degrees.

Times of sun and clouds for Tuesday with a typical late December feel. The high around 47 degrees.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday but some sunshine is possible especially in east Tennessee. Getting warmer with a high of 52 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 40s in North Carolina and southwest Virginia.

Our next (stronger) weather maker will start influencing our weather Thursday. Showers are possible in the morning with the rain expected to become more widespread and heavier as the day progresses. Highs may top out around 60 to 62 degrees. Rain looks to be heavy at times for any of your plans for New Year's Eve.

It now looks too warm for snow on New Year's Day, which is Friday. Rain is likely with even the possibility of a few thunderstorms. Highs at least in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Some indications point toward even warmer temperatures ahead of a much cooler weekend. Stay tuned!