Storm Team 11: Cloudy, foggy and cold this morning

Cold Tuesday

With so much moisture in the ground and cold temperatures, this wet and cold morning is leading to fog development which will reduce visibility through the morning commute.

With a cloudy sky, temperatures will be slow to rise, with much of the morning in the 30’s, low to mid 40’s this afternoon.

Bright Mid-Week

Conditions clear with bright and beautiful days ahead. Expect a sunny sky both Wednesday and Thursday, giving us a chance to dry out and enjoy some January sunshine.

Next Weather Maker

Another cold front arrives Friday more rain and snow showers during the day, followed by another blast of cold air.

Weekend Outlook

Blustery and cold Saturday with scattered snow showers. Accumulations will be more likely in the mountains, while Tri-Cities accumulations are possible Saturday. Temperatures will be cold with mainly mid to upper 30’s through the weekend.