Storm Team 11: Cloudy and warmer today with a rain threat returning tonight

Rain Threat Returns Tonight

From clear and cold this morning, to cloudy and warmer this afternoon, weather changes are expected today along with a slight chance for a late afternoon shower.

A cold front will increase our widespread rain threat tonight, along with a high wind potential in the Blue Ridge Mountains from Carter to Unicoi to Greene counties as wind gusts will be approaching 50 mph to 60 mph.

Weekend Outlook

Rain ends early Friday followed by some sunshine during the afternoon. We continue to enjoy the sunshine into the weekend with seasonable 40’s. Only a few flurries will be possible Sunday mainly in the mountains.