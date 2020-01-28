Storm Team 11: Cloudy and Seasonably Cold

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

STORM TEAM 11

Today

Cloudy this morning with seasonably cold conditions with temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s. Expect a quiet day with a mostly cloudy and seasonably cool afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 40’s.

Next Weather Maker

A weak system moves in the area late Wednesday into Thursday with light showers in the Tri-Cities along with some light mountain snow.

Weekend Outlook

Rain and snow showers will be around Saturday with mainly a mountain accumulation. Conditions begin to clear Sunday afternoon.

Download WJHL Weather App

Follow the latest updates

Download the WJHL App

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss