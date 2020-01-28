Storm Team 11: Cloudy and Seasonably Cold

STORM TEAM 11
Today
Cloudy this morning with seasonably cold conditions with temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s. Expect a quiet day with a mostly cloudy and seasonably cool afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 40’s.
Next Weather Maker
A weak system moves in the area late Wednesday into Thursday with light showers in the Tri-Cities along with some light mountain snow.
Weekend Outlook
Rain and snow showers will be around Saturday with mainly a mountain accumulation. Conditions begin to clear Sunday afternoon.
