Storm Team 11: Cloudy and Seasonably Cold

STORM TEAM 11

Today

Cloudy this morning with seasonably cold conditions with temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s. Expect a quiet day with a mostly cloudy and seasonably cool afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 40’s.

Next Weather Maker

A weak system moves in the area late Wednesday into Thursday with light showers in the Tri-Cities along with some light mountain snow.

Weekend Outlook

Rain and snow showers will be around Saturday with mainly a mountain accumulation. Conditions begin to clear Sunday afternoon.

