Storm Team 11: Cloudy and quiet to windy, wet and wintry this afternoon

STORM TEAM 11

Windy, Wet and Wintry

A strong cold front arrives early to mid afternoon driving in big changes, with gusty winds, brief heavy rain, and colder temperatures.

A quick drop in temperatures means a quick change from rain to snow in the Blue Ridge Mountains by dinner time, while Tri-Cities will not see the change until tonight.

Accumulation is likely for the mountains, with 1 to 4 inches for E TN/W NC Blue Ridge Mountains, while Tri-Cities could see a dusting to half an inch overnight.

Blustery and Cold

Blustery and cold conditions remain Thursday with some lingering morning snow showers. Another round of snow will be possible Friday afternoon into Friday night.

