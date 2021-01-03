Storm Team 11: Cloudy and cooler Sunday with light rain especially in the morning

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, January 2, 2021



Clouds return overnight. There is a 40% chance of showers after midnight. Any rainfall will be very light. Temperatures will be in the low to possibly mid 40s early Sunday.

Cloudy, breezy and cooler for the second half of the weekend. Mainly morning showers in spots Sunday wrapping up for the most part by early afternoon. There may be some drizzle lingering. A high near 45 degrees.

Lots of cloud cover Sunday night with some light wintry mix or snow flurries possible through early Monday near the Virginia/Kentucky/West Virginia border thanks to a weak disturbance. A low of 32 degrees.

Morning clouds Monday are expected to disperse in the afternoon accompanied by a typical early January feel. Cool with a high of 46 degrees.

Another small system may clip us late Monday night/Tuesday morning giving us all the chance of a few rain or snow showers. Turning mostly sunny by Tuesday afternoon. A high around 45 degrees.

Sunshine to start Wednesday followed by a gradual increase in clouds later in the day. We may climb into the lower 50s.

Our next system approaching the region may be more noteworthy. We’ll have the chance of some late day showers Thursday as we stay warm. Depending on the exact track, we may continue to see moisture Friday into part of Saturday. If we get cold enough air, plan on at least a mix of rain and snow starting Friday before perhaps ending as all scattered snow showers Saturday. Stay tuned!