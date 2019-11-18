Storm Team 11: Cloudy and cooler start to the work week with a passing shower possible

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Good Monday Morning!

After a beautiful and sunny weekend, we will be in and out of the clouds much of the week. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with breaks of sunshine. It will be cooler and a bit breezy with a 20 percent chance of a passing light shower. High: 53.

Mostly cloudy tonight and chilly. Low: 37

We’ll be a few ticks cooler Tuesday as the cloud cover hangs pretty tough most of the day. High: 49. I still can’t rule out the possibility of a light shower or two.

By Wednesday we should see more sunshine! We’re calling for partly cloudy skies. High: 56

Highs will climb into the low 60s Thursday before rain returns as early as Thursday evening.

Have a wonderful week!