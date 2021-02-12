Storm Team 11: Cloudy and cool with patchy light rain and drizzle

Lingering Rain

With a persistent weather pattern in place, our cool and wet weather continues this morning with scattered showers through the morning. Areas of drizzle this afternoon will keep us occasionally wet and damp with mid 40’s.

An icy threat continues for a few areas in SW VA, while the main threat for icy conditions will be in N.C.

Continued Wet into the Weekend

A continual stream of moisture into the region means more wet weather widespread on Saturday, with lingering light rain showers Sunday along with temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s.

More Wet Weather Next Week

An active weather pattern remains in place early next week, with additional rain likely late Monday into Tuesday, mainly rain for the Tri-Cities, and an icy mix for areas in northern SWVA and Kentucky.