Storm Team 11: Cloudy and Cool Today

STORM TEAM 11
Today
Mainly cloudy this morning with mid to upper 30’s. The afternoon remains quiet with a little sunshine along with mid to upper 40’s.
Next Weather Maker
A rain threat returns Friday evening into Friday night with mountain snow for elevations over 3000 ft. Showers will be possible into Saturday morning, with a few additional light rain showers during the day, while higher elevations will see some light snow.
Total accumulations look to be around 1 to 2 inches
