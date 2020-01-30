1  of  4
Storm Team 11: Cloudy and Cool Today

Mainly cloudy this morning with mid to upper 30’s. The afternoon remains quiet with a little sunshine along with mid to upper 40’s.

Next Weather Maker

A rain threat returns Friday evening into Friday night with mountain snow for elevations over 3000 ft. Showers will be possible into Saturday morning, with a few additional light rain showers during the day, while higher elevations will see some light snow.

Total accumulations look to be around 1 to 2 inches

