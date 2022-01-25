Storm Team 11: Cloudy & cool Tuesday

Cloudy Day

A cold front will be moving through Tuesday with cooler conditions along with a mainly cloudy day. Patchy drizzle and flurries will be possible with a shallow layer of moisture hanging around during the day. Temperatures will not warm up much, with low 40s in the Tri-Cities and low to mid 30s in the mountains.

Cold Mid-Week

Conditions clear Wednesday along with a refreshing arctic air mass influencing Appalachia. Highs will only be in the mid 30s in the Tri-Cities, with upper 20s in the mountains.

Low temperatures Wednesday night take a dip into the teens.

Next Winter Weather Maker

Another system will be evolving Friday with widespread snow showers expected Friday afternoon into Friday night. There is some potential accumulation in the Tri-Cities, but accumulation is much more likely in the mountains with a few inches possible Friday night into Saturday.

Plenty of arctic air spills into the region Friday night into Saturday.

Weekend Outlook

Snow showers continue Saturday morning tapering off during the day. Conditions will stay very cold with an extra dose of cold impacting all the region. Highs will stay below freezing all day Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Sunday will offer some flurries with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP