Storm Team 11: Cloudy and cool this afternoon with sporadic light showers expected

Good afternoon!

Skies will be mostly cloudy today. Along with temperatures being on the chilly side, we also have a 30% chance of rain mainly from 3 – 9 PM. Rainfall amounts will be light but could be up to one-tenth of an inch in a few spots. The high near 50 degrees.

Clouds remain tonight with a few showers especially during the evening hours. The low at 38 degrees.



Dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday. A high of 54.

Thursday looks partly cloudy and dry during the day. There could be a couple showers Thursday night ahead of our next weather maker. The high will be 63!

Rain returns Friday and will likely continue Saturday as waves of moisture There is a 60 percent chance of rain as of now with highs in the 50s both days.

Have a terrific day!