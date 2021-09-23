Storm Team 11: Cloudy and cool morning, clearing this afternoon

Cool Today

Clouds will remain this morning along with a few passing sprinkles through sunrise. Otherwise, conditions will gradually clear this afternoon with cool temperatures in the mid 60s in Tri-Cities and 50s in the mountains.

With a clear sky tonight, temperatures will dip into the low 40s in the Tri-Cities and upper 30s in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

Weather conditions Friday and into the weekend will be perfect with sunny and mild days in the low to mid 70s, followed by clear and chilly nights in the 40s.

Long-term Outlook

Expect a slight warming trend into next week with temperatures in the upper 70s. A small chance for showers will be possible Tuesday.

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP