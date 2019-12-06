Storm Team 11: Cloudy and cool Friday with a handful of light showers

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

After a sunny Thursday, clouds return overnight. It won't be quite as cold with a low of 33 degrees.

Overcast skies Friday with passing showers in spots especially after 9 AM through early evening. There is a 40% chance of rain. The high at 49 degrees.

Mostly cloudy and chilly Friday night. The low at 36 degrees.A mix of sun and clouds expected Saturday. Nice afternoon temperatures with a high of 51 degrees.

Even warmer Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Rain is possible Monday night and much more likely Tuesday at this point.