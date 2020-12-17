Storm Team 11: Cloudy and cold with lingering rain and snow showers

Few Rain/Snow Showers
Cloudy and cold today with some lingering rain showers in the Tri-Cities, changing to snow showers in the mountains with little accumulation. Temperatures will remain steadily in the 30’s throughout the day. Latest radar available here
Weekend Outlook
We start the weekend with sunshine and seasonable conditions, while a fast moving disturbance will bring us a slight rain threat for Sunday.
Long-term Outlook
Sunshine early next week will promote a nice warming trending with high temperatures back into the 50’s. Another weather maker will move through Christmas Eve, with scattered rain and snow showers followed by a colder Christmas Day
Great time to download our WJHL Weather App