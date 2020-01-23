Storm Team 11: Cloudy and cold tonight, Rain returns by Friday morning

Tuesday's Ask Storm Team 11 question came from Jessie McDonough. She asked, "Why is our coldest day not December 21? It's the shortest day, right?"

First, we have to talk about the seasons. The earth is tilted on its axis at 23.5 degrees. The earth's tilt is what gives us seasons.

We are in winter right now obviously. Winter solstice occurred December 21. That's when earth's axis is tilted away from the sun. It's the shortest day and the longest night in the northern hemisphere.

A seasonal lag is what causes the delay! It's all because of earth's geographical make up. 71 percent of earth is water. It takes more time and energy to cool water compared to the land.

Landmasses are surrounded by water and the water moderates the air on land. In other words, it can keep the air warmer at first in winter.

Until that water cools off, you won't get as much cold air. It's usually coldest in mid January.

The opposite happens after summer solstice. It's usually hottest from mid July into August.

In both cases, it occurs about 1 month to 6 weeks after the solstice.

