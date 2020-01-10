Storm Team 11: Clouds, wind, warmth and thunderstorms coming our way

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Clouds continue to roll in tonight. Breezy and not as cold. There is a Wind Advisory in effect for the higher terrain of east Tennessee from 7 p.m. tonight through 7 a.m. Friday. The low near 37 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies Friday. Warm and breezy with a stray shower chance. The high near 63 degrees.

We hang onto the clouds and warmth Friday night. A passing shower is possible with a low of 52 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected Saturday. It'll be warm and very windy with a high around 72 degrees. If we hit the 70 degrees that'll break the old record for January 11. Rain and thunderstorms will arrive late Saturday and Saturday night. Stay tuned!

Drier by Sunday morning as we stay mild. The high around 60 degrees.