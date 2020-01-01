Storm Team 11: Clouds thin this afternoon, Clouds and rain return Thursday and Friday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Happy New Year!

Clouds Wednesday morning will give way to more sunshine in the afternoon. Still chilly but not as windy with a west wind between 5 and 15 mph. The high around 48 degrees.

Increasing clouds and cold tonight. The low near 30 degrees.

Thick clouds by Thursday morning with rain likely by the afternoon and evening. Rainfall on the light and steady side. There is a 70% chance of rain. The high near 52 degrees.

Cloudy and wet Thursday night with heavier downpours with a low near 44 degrees.

Friday looks cloudy and rainy from time to time. We have an 80% chance of rain. The high around 60 degrees.

Rain totals through Saturday morning will be close to 1 inch. It will start off as rain Saturday morning but then switch to scattered snow showers starting late Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Light accumulations are expected at this time.

Stay tuned!