Storm Team 11: Clouds thicken with moderate to heavy rain arriving to start the workweek

Hopefully you enjoyed the abundant sunshine Saturday despite the chilly temperatures. We will be clouding up quickly Sunday ahead of our next weather maker!



Clouds Return Sunday – Mainly Dry During the Day

Cold tonight with passing clouds later during the overnight. The low around 24 degrees is expected around 2 to 4 AM. Temperatures rise closer to 30 degrees by sunrise. We will have partly cloudy conditions in the morning but clouds increase throughout the day and skies turn mostly cloudy by early to mid afternoon. There could be a few sprinkles or light showers after 3 PM mainly near the Kentucky/Virginia line. The high at 49 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid 40s elsewhere, including the mountains.

Cloudy and milder Sunday night. A few scattered showers possible during the evening before the rain really starts picking up after midnight. A low of 39 degrees.

Soggy Start to the Work Week

A batch of moderate to some heavy rain moves in by the pre-dawn hours of Monday and will continue through the morning. It won’t rain all day. In fact, most of us should get our heaviest rain by midday Monday. Occasional showers and a few downpours are possible, especially north of the Tri-Cities, Monday afternoon.



Forecast rainfall totals are at a half inch to an inch of rain on average. However, some places in southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky could get closer to 1.5 inches of rain. Several inches of rain is possible near and north of Jackson, Kentucky.



Cloudy and milder otherwise for Monday. Highs in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees with upper 40s to mid 50s in the higher elevations and southwest Virginia.



A second piece of energy will give us another decent chance of rain Monday night through early Tuesday morning as the system begins to clear our region. Lows in the 40s and low 50s.



Breezy and Warmer

After lingering showers through sunrise, the rain moves out Tuesday and sunshine increases throughout the day becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. It will be breezy with gusty west winds especially in the mountains.



Next System Eventually Tugs in Colder Air

Our next system after that looks to head our way sometime Wednesday, especially later in the day. It poses an increasing rain threat. Timing is still uncertain. After highs in the 50s, colder doesn’t look too far behind. Temperatures are expected to fall all day Thursday as cold air blows in. With moisture still in place, plan on a wintry mix early Thursday before switching to snow showers Thursday morning.



Enjoy the remainder of the weekend!