Storm Team 11: Clouds return by morning with rain in the mountains Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, January 12, 2020



Good evening! After a beautiful and bright Sunday afternoon, skies remain mostly clear this evening before cloud cover increases later. Nice and cool. The low around 41 degrees.



Cloudy skies for the most part Monday. It looks like a pretty gloomy work week ahead but temperatures will be pretty warm. Some widely scattered showers are possible in the mountains of far east Tennessee and especially North Carolina. A 20% chance of rain overall. The high around 61 degrees.

Overcast with more rain moving in late Monday night. A low of 52 degrees.



Cloudy and mild Tuesday with periods of rain. There will be heavy downpours at times with even a few thunderstorms perhaps. A high of 66 degrees. Rainfall totals through Tuesday look to be 0.25 to 0.75 inches, especially south of Wise and Marion. Less is expected the farther north you go.

We hold onto scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. That also looks to be our warmest day of the week. Gradually getting cooler starting Thursday and Friday.

