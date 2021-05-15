Storm Team 11: Clouds return as do the chance for showers to cap off weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, May 15, 2021



After a splendid Saturday splashed with sunshine, we will cloud up tonight. Turning mostly cloudy by late evening. A few showers possible late. Not as cold. The low around 50 degrees with some upper 40s in southwest Virginia and the higher elevations.



More clouds than sunshine Sunday with off and on passing showers starting in the morning. The best potential is really in the afternoon but keep in mind it could rain earlier. A little cool at times given the clouds and scattered showers with highs in the mid to upper 60s. It will likely be just shy of 70 degrees in the Tri-Cities, but if we see a few hours of sun, we could top out in the low 70s.



Mostly cloudy Sunday night with some widely scattered showers around. The low around 54 degrees.



Limited sun Monday. The same system providing some showers Sunday won’t move much for the beginning of the workweek so it has the potential to be a little unsettled. Showers and even some thunderstorms are in the forecast at any time of the day. Not everyone will see rain. Highs in the low to mid 70s.



Still partly cloudy to cloudy Tuesday with hit or miss showers and storms possible as the system starts should start lifting toward northeast Kentucky. Highs in the mid 70s.



We dry out more for the second half of the week and really start turning up the heat! Partly cloudy with a few spotty storms possible it looks like Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the low 80s.



Right now, Friday looks dry with plenty of sunshine. The Tri-Cities could top out around 85 degrees! It’s safe to say the chilly weather we’ve had lately is behind us so everyone except the highest elevations can plant your tomatoes and vegetables for summer!