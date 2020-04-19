Storm Team 11: Clouds increasing today, rain moves in this evening

Storm Team 11

Sunday, April 19, 2020



Expect clouds to be increasing throughout the day. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 60s. Most of today will be dry, but the chance of rain begins to increase this afternoon. A few passing showers are possible, not everyone will see the rain early in the evening. Coverage in showers will begin to really increase late tonight into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.



The rain does continue into Monday as well. Most of the rain will clear our area around lunchtime. Then, gradual clearing of cloud cover is in the forecast. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid 60s. Overnight, temperatures will dip into the low 40s.



Tuesday there is a slight chance at a few passing showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Overnight temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s.



Wednesday is looking to be a beautiful day. Plenty of sunshine and high temperatures near 67 degrees. It will get chilly overnight as temperatures dip into the mid 40s.



Rain chances return on Thursday and will continue into the weekend. High temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.



