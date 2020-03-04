Storm Team 11: Clouds increase tonight with spotty showers Thursday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

March 4, 2020

Chilly with increasing clouds tonight. The low around 38 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies Thursday with a 30% chance of rain. The best chance of showers will be to our south in the mountains. A high of 58 degrees.



A few breaks in the clouds in the clouds possible Thursday night with a near 35 degrees.



Rain will mix with some snow showers in spots Friday. There is a 30% chance of precipitation. The best chance of snow appears to be across the higher terrain. A high around 46 degrees.



Temperatures recover as we head into the weekend. Highs in the low 50s Saturday. Low 60s Sunday with lots of sunshine.



Don’t forget to spring forward before you go to bed Saturday night!