Storm Team 11: Clouds gradually roll in Sunday, Few showers around late

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, October 3, 2020

Mostly clear tonight. Still chilly with a low of 41 degrees.



A slow increase in the cloud cover is expected Sunday with most of us seeing a decent amount of sun in the morning. You’ll notice some high clouds moving in. More clouds late in the day as well as a slight chance of a shower. The high near 70 degrees with low to mid 60s in the mountains.



Mostly cloudy Sunday night with a 30% rain chance through the overnight. Not as cold with a low of 48 degrees.



Clouds Monday should give way to more sun throughout the day. It will be cool and fall-like with a high of 66 degrees.



A warming trend kicks in Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s. We stay dry throughout the workweek!

Enjoy the rest of your weekend.