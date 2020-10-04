Storm Team 11: Clouds gradually roll in Sunday, Few showers around late

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Saturday, October 3, 2020

Mostly clear tonight. Still chilly with a low of 41 degrees. 

A slow increase in the cloud cover is expected Sunday with most of us seeing a decent amount of sun in the morning. You’ll notice some high clouds moving in. More clouds late in the day as well as a slight chance of a shower. The high near 70 degrees with low to mid 60s in the mountains.

Mostly cloudy Sunday night with a 30% rain chance through the overnight. Not as cold with a low of 48 degrees.

Clouds Monday should give way to more sun throughout the day. It will be cool and fall-like with a high of 66 degrees.

A warming trend kicks in Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s. We stay dry throughout the workweek!

Enjoy the rest of your weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss