Storm Team 11: Clouds for the weekend as it stays pretty mild

Summary

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for clouds to roll in overnight and to stick around for most of the weekend. There will be some peeks of sunshine, especially Sunday. Most of us are high and dry this weekend. However, a few showers roll in by late Sunday night. Rain is likely Monday and we’ll turn at least briefly chilly late in the day and Tuesday. Another system brings us more rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. Another warm up is expected by the end of next week.



Clouds This Weekend – Mild Weather

Mostly clear this evening before clouds increase during the overnight. Turning mostly cloudy late. Comfortably cool with lows in the mid 40s.



A mainly cloudy sky on tap Saturday with limited sunshine, especially north of the Tri-Cities during the mid to late afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible but it won’t amount to anything. Highs in the mid to upper 50s in the mountains and in southwest Virginia, around 60 to 62 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Some clearing later Saturday night. Turning partly cloudy. Cool with a low around 40 degrees.



Clouds and some sun Sunday. It will be a very mild day as it turns breezy ahead of our next weather maker. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5 to 15 mph with a few higher gusts possible late in the day. There is a 20% chance of rain at best, mostly near the KY/VA/TN line and points west. Cooler in the mountains with highs in the low 50s, upper 50s to near 60 degrees in southwest Virginia and around 64 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Showers move in Sunday night, especially after midnight. Lows in the 40s.



Rain Returns Monday – Then Colder

Showers are likely Monday morning through at least the early to mid afternoon. Cloudy conditions will give way to some sun later in the day. Highs in the mid 50s. Turning colder Monday night with lows in the 20s.



Most of Tuesday should be dry but there could be a light wintry mix in the mountains early. Otherwise, times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. More rain returns Tuesday night.



Much Needed Rain Again Wednesday, Possibly Thursday

Cloudy and soggy at times Wednesday with another round of rain in the forecast. Between these two days of rain chances next week, we’ll likely get more rain than we did the entire month of November. Highs in the low 50s Wednesday. A few showers may linger Thursday with mid to upper 50s for highs.



Warmer in a Week

We could be back in the 60s for highs by next Friday. Just a slight chance of a shower early in the day as of now.

