Storm Team 11: Clouds are increasing before rain moves in tomorrow

Storm Team 11

Sunday, February 23, 2020



Good afternoon!



Today we will see sunshine, but clouds will be increasing throughout the day. Highs temperatures will be near 56 degrees. Winds will be light from the southwest.



Tonight we will be mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will near 36 degrees. Showers will move in late tonight into early Monday morning.



There is an 80% chance of rain for Monday. After morning showers and a wintry mix in the highest of elevations, it looks like we get a break in the afternoon. The next batch of rain moves in during the evening hours. Rain could be heavy at times.



For the first half of the day mainly light rain is expected, rainfall amounts will near three quarters of an inch. After heavier showers move in later Monday evening, we may see some totals near a half inch to and inch of rain. Overnight Monday showers continue as temperatures near 44 degrees.