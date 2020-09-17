Storm Team 11: Clouds and steady showers Thursday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Thursday, September 17, 2020

Good morning! As the remnants of Sally continue to move farther inland across Georgia, we will be on the outer fringes of the system today as rain moves in from the southeast.

We’ll have overcast skies with steady light to moderate showers on this Thursday. As a result, it will be cooler with highs near 70 degrees, 60s in the mountains. Rainfall totals will be most impressive the farther east and southeast you live. Expect about 1 inch of rain or more in the mountains, with a half inch of rain on average in the Tri-Cities. On the other hand, rain will be much harder to come by near the Kentucky/Virginia border from Lee County up to Dickenson and Buchanan Counties.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight with scattered showers possible early, but most of the rain will come to an end and hopefully the first night race at Bristol Motor Speedway will be in decent shape. A low of 61 degrees.

Staying cloudy Friday with the possibility of just an isolated shower is possible. Otherwise, it will be cool and breezy with a high of 69 degrees.

Clouds linger Friday night for the most part. Dry with a low of 52 degrees.

Clouds mixed with sun Saturday as cooler air settles in over the region. Highs in the lower 70s with lows starting Sunday morning in the 40s! Increasing sunshine is anticipated as we go throughout the weekend. Bring a jacket if you’re attending the Bristol night race Saturday.

Cool and crisp weather, which is a few days ahead of the official start of fall, continues through early next week.