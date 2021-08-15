Storm Team 11: Clouds and some sun followed by another round of thunderstorms

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, August 15, 2021



Summary

Mostly cloudy with some sunshine to wrap up the weekend. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms make a come back during the afternoon and evening today. Decent rain chances remain Monday thanks to an upper level disturbance over the Midwest, a slow moving system across the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys and an area of high pressure in the western Atlantic are all working together to pump in the moisture from the south and southwest to start off the workweek. Then, Tuesday and Wednesday, additional moisture comes over us from the Gulf. Needless to stay, we have at least 5 more days of fairly wet weather at times.

More Rain and Storms to Cap Off the Weekend

Clouds and some sun Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, especially after 2 or 3 PM, before becoming a little more widespread from late afternoon through the early evening. Very heavy rain and lots of lightning is possible in the strongest of storms, which may lead to some ponding on the roads. Yet again, a couple spots may get a damaging wind gust. We have a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to possibly upper 80s in the Tri-Cities if we see a little more sun, low to mid 80s in southwest Virginia and mid 70s in the mountains.

A 60% rain chance continues tonight. Showers and thunderstorms will slowly taper down closer to 10 PM or Midnight. But a chance of widely scattered thundershowers may stretch throughout the night. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Early Week Rain

Lots of clouds and limited sun Monday with scattered showers starting in the morning with additional thunderstorms in spots during the afternoon and early evening. Highs mostly in the low 80s with mid 70s in the normally cooler spots. Humidity remains high.

Tropical Moisture/Isolated Flooding Tuesday and Wednesday

Fred is expected to become a tropical storm again in the Gulf before making landfall near Pensacola Monday night. The leftovers of the system are headed toward the Tennessee Valley and the Appalachian Mountains Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. Rain chances stay around 70% both days with torrential downpours around, which could easily lead to a localized flood potential.

A Little Less Rain Possible at the End of the Week

We may stay unsettled Thursday before showers and storms are forecast to become a little fewer and farther between by the end of the week.