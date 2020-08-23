Storm Team 11: Clouds and passing rain to start the workweek

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, August 23, 2020

Mostly cloudy tonight with widely scattered showers and maybe a couple storms even during the overnight. The low at 67 degrees.



It will be on the gloomy side to start off the workweek. More clouds than sun for Monday with passing thundershowers in spots bringing locally heavy rain. The high at 83 degrees.

We’re keeping the cloud cover around Monday night with a few showers as well. Lows in the mid 60s.



Variable cloudiness for Tuesday with at least a mix of sun and clouds toward afternoon. Just a slight chance of a shower or shower. Warming up with a high of 87 degrees.



Hotter Wednesday with sunny to partly cloudy skies as temperatures climb into the upper 80s, possibly approaching 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Moisture may start to return Thursday kicking off at least some scattered showers and thunderstorms.



Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to become an intensifying hurricane as it bears down along the Gulf Coast mid week just a couple days after Hurricane Marco. The remnants of Laura could team up with another system Friday and Saturday giving us the potential for a soaking rain. Stay tuned!