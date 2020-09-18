Storm Team 11: Clouds with peeks of sun this afternoon, Fall feel on the way

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Friday, September 18, 2020



We are drying out for the next several days as a definite fall feel settles into the region. In fact, no rain is expected for at least the next week!

Mostly cloudy skies for your Friday afternoon with a few breaks of sun. It will be cool and a bit breezy at times with a north wind between 5 and 15 mph. The Tri-Cities will reach the 70s with most other places staying in the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds linger tonight. It will be cooler so keep that in mind if you’re heading out to high school football games across the region or to the race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s during the evening before dropping into the upper 50s. I’d start getting used to bringing a light jacket with me.

Clouds Saturday should give way to some sunshine. It will be a nice and pleasant day with a high of 73 degrees.



Partly cloudy and chilly Saturday night with a low of 46 degrees.



The crisp weather continues the rest of the weekend into at least early next week. Daytime highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 40s, likely a little shy of record lows. Temperatures start to moderate especially in the afternoons toward the middle and end of the next work week.