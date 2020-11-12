Storm Team 11: Cloud cover remains pesky through tonight

Good afternoon!



Even though the heavy rain ended early this morning, the clouds will hang tough across the region today for the rest of the day. Drizzle is possible at times with a slight chance of a shower in the mountains. There may be a few peeks of sun by the end of the day, but otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a north wind between 5 and 10 mph. The high around 67 degrees.

Mainly cloudy and cooler tonight with a temperature near 50 degrees around sunrise Friday. Clouds or fog may still be around first thing Friday for many of us, but it will turn mostly sunny by 9 AM with a nice and dry day. The high around 65 degrees.

Mostly clear Friday night and chilly too. Temperatures dropping into the 40s during the evening, including for high school football. The low early Saturday will be near 35 degrees. We’re finally back to average for November.

Saturday afternoon looks mild and mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Partly cloudy Sunday with a high near 70 degrees before our next weather maker swings through the Tri-Cities. It could kick off some scattered showers late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.

The Novembrrrr chill really returns for the first half of next week!