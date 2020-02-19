Storm Team 11: Clearing tomorrow, rain/snow chances Thursday

Storm Team 11

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Good evening!



The rain will continue this evening into the overnight hours. There is a 90% chance of rain. Some snow showers may develop in northern, southwest Virginia late. Temperatures will dip near 40 degrees in the Tri-Cities and low 30s in the upper elevations.



After a mostly cloudy start to Wednesday, clearing is in the forecast. Highs will be near 51 degrees with afternoon sunshine. Winds will be from the north around 5-15 mph.



Overnight Wednesday, clouds cover increases once again as low temperatures near 31 degrees.



Thursday’s forecast gets a little tricky. Models are not in good agreement of the weather system’s track, or precipitation type. Overall, there is a chance at rain and snow showers, but just who sees them brings a greater uncertainty to the forecast. Once model keeps the system more south. This case would bring snow showers for western North Carolina and the east Tennessee mountains. Another model bring snow showers for everyone. While another model brings in mountain snow showers and rain for the Tri-Cities. Storm Team 11 will continue to update everyone as the latest models runs as they come in. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s and 40s.



Friday sunshine returns. Highs will be near 42 degrees and lows near 22 degrees. The gorgeous conditions continue into the weekend. Saturday will be full of sunshine with highs near 52 degrees. It will be another cold night as temperatures fall into the 20s. On Sunday, clouds will begin to increase with high temperatures near 53 degrees.