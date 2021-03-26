Storm Team 11: Clearing out with a sunny and mild afternoon

Sunny and Mild Finish to the Work Week

A cold front has delivered dry air this morning allowing conditions to clear this morning. The afternoon will be sunny and mild with low 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains.

Wet Weekend

An incoming system will increase our rain threat Saturday afternoon with scattered showers around. A better chance for rain arrives Sunday with another cold front moving through the region. Our rain threat looks likely during the day on Sunday.

Temperatures will remain mild near 70 both days, while overnight lows dip into the 40’s.

Long term Outlook

Next week will start off cool and dry, but a quick warm-up follows Tuesday into Wednesday. A blast of winter cold is expected late in the week with even a chance for some mountain snow Thursday.

