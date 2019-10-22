Storm Team 11: Clearing out and cooling down

Storm Team 11

Tuesday October 22, 2019

Happy Tuesday!



A nice, chilly fall night is in the forecast tonight. Clear skies with low temperatures in the upper 30s.



Tomorrow plenty of sunshine is in store with afternoon temperatures in the low 60s. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the low 30s.



Patchy frost is possible waking up Thursday morning. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s with more sunshine is in the forecast. Overnight Thursday lows will be in the mid 40s.



The next weather maker moves in Friday. The chance of scattered showers continues into the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s abd overnight lows in the upper 40s.



Have a great evening!