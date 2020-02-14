Storm Team 11: Clear and very cold tonight with a slow weekend warm up

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Finally some drier weather moving in! Scattered snow flurries around tonight as colder air moves into region under partly to mostly cloudy skies. The low around 25 degrees.

Partly cloudy, cold and breezy Friday, which is Valentine’s Day. More sunshine as we go throughout the day. The high around 38 degrees.

Clear and very cold Friday night with a low near 20 degrees.

Lots of sunshine Saturday. After a very cold start, the daytime high near 47 degrees.

A slight chance of rain is expected Sunday as we start warming up. Forecast highs are in the 60s Monday and Tuesday next week as we get ready for more rain.