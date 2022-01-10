Storm Team 11: Clear and crisp days ahead

Cold Day 

Conditions are looking clear and cold this morning with plenty of daytime sunshine.  Highs will range from the upper 30’s in the Tri-Cities to the upper 20’s in the mountains.  

Sunny and Seasonable mid-week 

After a cold Tuesday morning, conditions remain clear with plenty of sunshine with highs near 40 degrees.  Expect a nice seasonable mid-week with sunshine and upper 40’s Wednesday.  

A fast-moving clipper system may bring a few sprinkles and flurries late Thursday; otherwise expect a fairly dry work week ahead. 

Unsettled Weekend Weather 

A stronger system moves in Saturday with rain and snow showers likely.  At this point, accumulations are more likely in the mountains Saturday night.  

