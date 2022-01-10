Storm Team 11: Clear and crisp days ahead

Cold Day

Conditions are looking clear and cold this morning with plenty of daytime sunshine. Highs will range from the upper 30’s in the Tri-Cities to the upper 20’s in the mountains.

Sunny and Seasonable mid-week

After a cold Tuesday morning, conditions remain clear with plenty of sunshine with highs near 40 degrees. Expect a nice seasonable mid-week with sunshine and upper 40’s Wednesday.

A fast-moving clipper system may bring a few sprinkles and flurries late Thursday; otherwise expect a fairly dry work week ahead.

Unsettled Weekend Weather

A stronger system moves in Saturday with rain and snow showers likely. At this point, accumulations are more likely in the mountains Saturday night.

