Storm Team 11: Clear and cooler change this morning, mild fall afternoon

Nice Fall Change

After a soggy day yesterday, the sunshine is back, and today will be bright and beautiful along with a nice fall breeze this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60’s in Tri-Cities, mid 50’s in the mountains.

Fall Chill Friday

Another cool front will reinforce a cool and crisp weather set-up Friday, with a cool northerly breeze. Most areas will stay in the 50’s despite the sunshine.

Fall Weekend Ahead

The weekend is looking great with a perfect sunny Saturday, while Sunday we may see a few showers late in the day.