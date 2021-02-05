Storm Team 11: Clear and cold night, Confidence rising about snow by Saturday evening

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Friday, February 5, 2021



Continuing to Clear and Dry Out The Rest of Today

After a soggy night, rain is over, and conditions will dry out nicely, clearing out this afternoon with a sunny finish to Friday. Temperatures top out in the mid 40s in the Tri-Cities, 30s in the mountains.



It will be clear and cold tonight with a low around 25 degrees.



Winter Weather Returns This Weekend



Expect hazy sunshine Saturday morning followed by quick changes as our next weather maker moves in. Most of us see highs in the low to mid 40s around midday Saturday.



Moisture is expected to advance into the region by late Saturday afternoon and evening thanks to a system trekking along the Gulf and eventually the Carolina coast. Given the very dry air in place at first, moisture will evaporate, which is a cooling process. That will likely lead to a colder atmosphere.



There may be a brief period of light rain in the southern valleys before quickly switching to mainly snow by Saturday evening. It may occur as early as mid to late afternoon in some spots, especially in the mountains. Snow is likely through Sunday morning it appears.



The available moisture content could translate into a 1 to 3 inch snow range for the Tri-Cities, closer to a dusting toward Morristown. Parts of southwest Virginia west of I-81 may average 2 to 4 inches of snowfall with 1 to 3 inches near Bristol and Abingdon as of now. More available moisture means higher snow totals likely in the mountains with widespread 2 to 4 inches of snow on average. A swath of 3 to 6 inches is expected somewhere in western or central North Carolina. Keep in mind the highest mountain tops may get 6 to 10 inches of snow even near the Virginia/Kentucky border.



Snow ends early Sunday with maybe a little wintry mix and rain to boot before some sunshine is possible toward the end of the day. A high near 40 degrees.



Next Week’s Outlook



Back to business Monday with more sunshine and highs approaching 50 degrees.



Clouds may start to increase Tuesday but it should be mainly dry. We may squeeze in another day in the low 50s to possibly mid 50s.



Clouds are back Wednesday with a cooling trend starting to set up the rest of the week. There is a chance of rain or snow showers at times Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay tuned as we continue to update the forecast. We could see more moisture and even colder air meet up closer to Valentine’s Day.