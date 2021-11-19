Storm Team 11: Clear and chilly today

November Chill Friday

What a beautiful November day with sunshine along with cool and crisp conditions with highs in the upper 40’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 30’s in the mountains. Tonight, will be clear and cold with lows in the low to mid 20’s.

Nice Start to Weekend

Sunshine continues Saturday with some high clouds streaming in during the day with highs in the mid 50’s.

Wet End to Weekend

Our next weather maker is coming earlier into the weekend. Expect a cloudy sky Sunday afternoon with rain arriving late Sunday evening into Sunday night. Temperatures will range from the upper 40’s in the higher elevations to the mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities.

Winter Blast Next Week

A blast of arctic air moves in Monday with blustery and cold conditions. Temperatures will stay in the 30’s most of the day along with gusty NW winds bringing wind chill values in the 20’s.

Any leftover moisture will result in scattered light snow showers. A persistent NW upslope flow in the mountains means a chance for some light accumulations Monday into Tuesday.

