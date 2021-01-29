Storm Team 11: Chilly sunshine followed by another cold night, Weekend starts off dry

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Friday, January 29, 2021



Friday afternoon temperatures will stay chilly despite the sunshine with highs in the upper 30s in the Tri-Cities, mid 30s in southwest Virginia and mid to upper 20s in the mountains.

The weekend starts off with sunshine and dry weather Saturday morning while moisture begins to move into the region Saturday night. With such dry air in place, the moisture will evaporate before reaching the ground. This evaporation process will cool the atmosphere and allow for another chance for snow especially in the mountains. While the Tri-Cities may briefly start off as a mix or some a few snow showers it will primarily remain all rain.

Given the mountain snow threat Saturday night and Sunday morning, accumulations are possible, with around 1 to 4 inches in the higher elevations of southwest Virginia and the Appalachian Mountains.

Occasional rain showers for the rest of Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50s in the Tri-Cities.

Colder air is back Monday with snow showers Monday and some light lingering snow Tuesday. The best chance of accumulating snow looks to be in the mountains and parts of southwest Virginia northeast of the Tri-Cities.