Storm Team 11: Chilly Start, Warm Finish This Afternoon

STORM TEAM 11

Wednesday

Enjoying the fall chill this morning with most areas in the 50’s. With dry air in place, sunshine and a southwest wind means a quick warm-up through the morning and into the afternoon. High temperatures will range in the low to mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities, with mid 70’s in the mountains.

Weekday Outlook

A cold front increases our chance for rain Thursday. Latest models are trending at a higher rain threat, with scattered showers possible during the day. This is our best chance for widespread that we have seen in a while.

Conditions dry out Friday, while moisture returns Saturday. More importantly, temperatures will be on the rise this weekend, with more summer heat along with near record high temperatures.

Despite the increase in the rain threat Thursday, drought conditions are likely to worsen in the next few weeks as warm and dry weather will likely persist into early October.

WJHL Weather App

Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf