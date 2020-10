The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Clear skies and chilly tonight with a low near 39 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 74.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 43.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 76. We could see a few showers late Thursday.

Clouds and rain are forecast for Friday with a chilly high at 59 degrees.

Frost will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning with a low near 33 degrees.

Have a great night!