Storm Team 11: Chilly Start, Mild Afternoon

STORM TEAM 11

Monday

Expect an extra chilly start to the day with upper 30’s to low 40’s. Today’s weather is the essence of fall perfection in our region, with a quick warm-up into the 60’s by midday, and mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities mid-afternoon.

Weather Change This Week

A nice cold front arrives Wednesday morning with a chance for scattered showers during the morning, followed by a blustery and cool afternoon. This will mark the coolest day of the season as temperatures will be in the 50’s to 60’s.

Extended Outlook

More sunshine is expected late this week and into the weekend with seasonably chilly conditions. High temperatures will be back in the low to mid 70’s, while low temperatures are expected to dip into the mid to upper 30’s Friday, which would lead to our first frost of the season.

WJHL Weather App

Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf